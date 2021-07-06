Tasty Tuesday - Smokehouse Jul 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HODGE, La. - The menu will leave your mouth watering.Rick Rowe visited the Smokehouse for this week's Tasty Tuesday.Check it out at 5477 Quitman Hwy in Hodge, La. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smokehouse Mouth Watering La. Menu Rick Rowe Week Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +2 Restaurants face nationwide chicken shortage +5 Damage -- and getting results -- after the snowstorm Competition for trash business in Caddo, DeSoto could end up in court Caddo grand jury clears deputies in inmate death +2 Caddo deputy indicted in connection with man's death +2 Grand jury: Areas of CCC medical unit could be improved upon Rick's Picks ArkLaTex MadeArkLaTex SoundsA Life of ServiceRick's RewindStories from the HeartTasty TuesdayWhere in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe Video & Slideshows 1:04 Former Governor Edwin Edwards puts himself on hospice care Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 7-5-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +8 Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 7-5-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arizona election official on why he rejected calls from Trump allies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:40 Outside groups exerting pressure on Louisiana veto session Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:36 MILLER COUNTY JAIL EXPANSION Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShreveport man arrested for driving while high on marijuanaMan dies in boating accident on Lake BistineauConviction of Bossier City man who killed girlfriend, her mother upheldShreveport police investigate Sunday afternoon shootingMan disputes trespassing arrest after dustup with neighborsFormer taxi cab owner convicted of rapeFatal shooting on Hollywood Avenue; victim identifiedBear that rambled over several US states dies in LouisianaDriver shot in Mooretown early WednesdayCaddo deputy indicted in connection with man's death Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.