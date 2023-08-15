BOSSIER CITY, La. - At the heart of every great cup of coffee is the quality of the beans used. At B&T Coffee in Bossier City, they are passionate about sourcing only the finest beans from around the world to create a truly exceptional coffee experience.
Their commitment to excellence doesn’t stop there – they also believe in sustainable and ethical practices throughout the entire coffee-making process. From the farmers who grow the beans, to the roasters who bring out their unique flavors, to the baristas who craft each individual cup with care, B&T strives to make every step of the journey a responsible and enjoyable one.
Because when it comes to coffee that tastes incredible, every detail matters.