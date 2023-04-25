NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's our favorite day of the week -- Tasty Tuesday. Today KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Bayou Soul. It is a soul food/catering spot in Natchitoches. Visit them at 501 Texas Street.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.