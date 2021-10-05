ATLANTA, Texas - Looking to tempt your taste buds? Pay a visit to Caffé Crema in Atlanta, Texas.
We intend to blend old perceptions into a new reality by being the definition of an experience destination.
We invite you to explore our world of custom roasted coffee and to join us as we bring the community together, one cup at a time.
Caffé Crema is located at 111 E. Main Street in Atlanta.
By the way, as part of this month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, we will have lunch on Thursday at noon at The Rabbit Patch. That's at 122 E. Hiram St. in Atlanta.
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce.