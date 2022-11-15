NATCHITOCHES, La. - This week, Rick Rowe has a special Tasty Tuesday report leading up to a special KTBS 3 Community Caravan in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
According to Cane River Kitchenware's website they are all about kitchens and their passion is pleasing people by meeting their needs and wants. At Cane River Kitchenware, they all love to cook, love people, and love to serve.
Plus, Rick visited Sweet Fruit Delights. It's your one stop shop for edible fruit arrangements, chocolate covered strawberries and more.
By the way, we will have lunch on Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon at Mama's Oyster House. That's at 608 Front Street in Natchitoches.
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, Mama's Oyster House, and the Natchitoches Historic Foundation.