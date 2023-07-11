HOMER, La. - There are plenty of great places to eat in Claiborne Parish. You can find one of them at Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.
The cafeteria there is the place to be weekdays from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. That's when it is open to the public. Employees are allowed to eat from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. so they can grab lunch and and get back to patients.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked out the cafeteria for this week's Tasty Tuesday report.
By the way, we'll be in Claiborne Parish throughout the week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
The actual caravan day is set for Thursday, July 13. We'll be having lunch at noon at Carter's Corner in Athens. That's located at 6388 Highway 518.
This month's caravan is sponsored by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.