BOSSIER CITY, La. - Rick Rowe is feeling a bit perky this morning for his Tasty Tuesday segment. He's checking out everything Coffee on the Red has to offer. They are located at 100 Greenacres Blvd. in Bossier City, La. Stop by or give them a call at 318-935-0639.
About Coffee on the Red
We grew up on the banks of the Red River. After leaving to pursue our education, naturally, we wanted to come back close to home and venture into our own business. Over the last 18 years of professional schools and working long, physically and mentally demanding hours we realized just how important a good cup of coffee was to us. Since all of this we have developed a passion for coffee, especially fresh coffee that is properly prepared.
We always talked about starting our own traditional coffee shop over the years, but our work schedule and lack of a great location made it tough. When the right opportunity presented itself to build in Bossier City, we jumped at the chance to get after it. Our goal as a specialty coffee shop is to supply great beans that have been roasted within a couple of weeks of brewing, to educate how great coffee should be prepared and taste, and to provide an awesome environment for folks to socialize, work, or just enjoy the day.
We take pride in providing a product that is consistent so you know what you are getting EVERY TIME you come to Coffee On The Red. Coffee is a fruit, in fact it is a cherry, and it should be treated as a perishable produce. Treat as such and YOU WILL TASTE THE DIFFERENCE. There will never be a coffee served that we wouldn’t approve and serve in our own homes. Teaching baristas how to create great coffee, how to properly texture milk, and how to make fresh loose leaf tea is our passion.
During the past years of building and owning other business we also realized how limited we can be in our area to have a great place to have business meetings. This is why we decided to add meeting rooms to Coffee on the Red with the capability to give presentations, brainstorm, or even just have a book club meeting.
When it comes to quality we want to include great food choices but that is not our specialty. We set out to find someone unique who could provide baked goods that everyone will enjoy. To keep the quality at the highest level we brought on Blake Jackson and his team at Whisk Dessert Bar in Shreveport to provide all of our wonderful pastries and treats that can be enjoyed with great coffee.