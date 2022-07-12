SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is all about keeping his cool these days. This morning for his Tasty Tuesday segment, he visited Counter Culture where he found some refreshing treats that are perfect for a hot summer day.
About Counter Culture
In 1977, two young, ambitious college girls opened the first Counter Culture in Shreveport, Louisiana. Frozen yogurt and simple, fresh food was a new concept for that market. Decades later, the same idea of serving fresh yogurt treats along with a menu of healthy food is still an enjoyable and satisfying alternative. With the opening of many locations and Counter Culture's loyal customers, our brand is becoming recognized throughout the South.
At Counter Culture we serve only the freshest ingredients that enables us to treat our customers to something truly flavorful and nutritious. Our many unique yogurt flavors, endless topping combinations, and delicious sandwiches, soups, and salads make us a great alternative to dining out.
We are committed to making your experience with us as pleasing and fun as possible. We want you to come back, and that's why we focus on providing great customer service and creating an ambiance that complements the experience your taste buds will enjoy!