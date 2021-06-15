BENTON, La. -Something's cooking in Benton and it's getting Rick Rowe's attention for Tasty Tuesday.
Del Bob's Burrito House is back in business beginning Tuesday, so drop by and taste what you've been missing.
Del Bob's Burrito House is a family owned restaurant, serving fresh roasted meats, shredded on your choice of a 14 inch, 12 inch or a 10 inch tortilla. Other favorites include the famous burrito stack, burrito bowl and the extra large quesadillas.
Check 'em out at 6550 Hwy 3, Suite 300 in Benton, La.