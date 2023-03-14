Dripp Donuts

SHREVEPORT, La. - This week's Tasty Tuesday segment with Rick Rowe is dripping with delicious flavor. 

Dripp Donuts specializes in handmade sourdough donuts and kolaches.

Check out their brand new location at 421 Market Street in downtown Shreveport.

 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments