NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's Tuesday so that means it's time for Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS's Rick Rowe headed south to Natchitoches, La. as he continues his search for the best king cake in the ArkLaTex.
French Market Express is a restaurant, bakery, and convenience store like none other in Natchitoches. It offers excellent baked goods (including king cake), cajun food, French Market Express roasted coffee, and an extensive souvenir and gift selection.
All of the recipes are consistently and carefully crafted, using the best ingredients available, to capture the flavors that will keep you coming back for more.
French Market Express is also the home of the Famous Louisiana Yam Cake, based on a family recipe!
The courteous and friendly staff, low fuel prices, and delicious food have made French Market Express a destination stop for travelers on I-49.