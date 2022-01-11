MANY, La. - We're going healthy for this week's Tasty Tuesday segment with Rick Rowe. Welcome to the HardKor Cafe at 890 Hwy 171 in Many where it is all about health and wholeness. The food is delicious and clean -- no preservatives or additives.
By the way, our first KTBS 3 Community Caravan of the new year is set for Thursday, Jan. 13 in Many. We will have lunch at Martone's Italian Restaurant at noon. That is at 240 Highway 171 in Many.
This month's Community Caravan is brought to you by the Town of Many and Martone's Italian Restaurant.