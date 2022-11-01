Hochatown Swamp Booger Mercantile

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - You never know what you'll find in Hochatown.

KTBS 3's Rick Rowe found burgers, fudge, smoothies, souvenirs, and so much more at Hochatown Swamp Booger Mercantile.

Here's this week's Tasty Tuesday report.

