HOMER, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is exploring Claiborne Parish this week ahead of Thursday's Community Caravan.
For his Tasty Tuesday segment, he paid a visit to Home Sweet Homer Cafe at 607 W. Main Street in Homer. This down home rustic cafe offers locally roasted coffee, breakfast and lunch. There's also free WIFI making it a great place to hold a meeting or hang out and work while enjoying a freshly prepared meal.
By the way, our caravan lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, July 21, at A Gracious Plenty. That's at 628 North Main Street in Homer.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.