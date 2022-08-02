MARSHALL, Texas - Good things are brewing in Harrison County, especially at Joe Pine Coffee Company.
Rick Rowe paid them a visit for his Tasty Tuesday segment this week, leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
Joe Pine Coffee Co. aims to build a stronger East Texas community through the highest quality coffee experience for all East Texans. Joe Pine Coffee Co. is open in downtown Marshall Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The address is 207 N. Washington Avenue.
As part of this week's caravan, we'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Aug.4, at Texas Tea Room 2. That's at 211 N. Wellington Street in Marshall. We hope you'll join us.