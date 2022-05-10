TEXARKANA, Texas - There is no shortage of great places to eat in the ArkLaTex.
One stop you should put on your list is Julie's Deli in Texarkana, Tx. That's at 4055 Summerhill Square.
This week for Tasty Tuesday, Julie Parr paid a visit to the popular eatery.
It's just one of the stops leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan set for Thursday, May 12.
By the way, lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, May 12, at Naaman's Championship BBQ in Texarkana, Tx. That's at 5200 N. State Line. We hope you'll join us and let us know what makes the community such a great place.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Texarkana Regional Airport and Naaman's Championship BBQ.