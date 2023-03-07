Tasty Tuesday: Larry P's Boiling Pot

SHREVEPORT, La. - Founded in 2018, LarryP's Boiling Pot is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy Cajun food, crawfish in particular. It takes pride in our ability to discover the most unique flavors in Cajun cuisine, and you'll understand exactly what they mean once you try it's award-winning boiled seafood.
LarryP's Boiling Pot brings true Cajun boiled seafood to Shreveport - Bossier City, Louisiana. It specializes in Cajun boiled crawfish, Cajun boiled shrimp, and Cajun boiled snow crab. Born and raised in New Orleans, it brings a passion to the food that is hard to find. The seafood is cooked and spiced to perfection.
LarryP's is at 420 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport.