Tasty Tuesday: Lilah's King Cakes

SHREVEPORT, La. - Come join Rick Rowe for this week's Tasty Tuesday as he tries out some of the best king cakes in the Arklatex! It’s not Mardi Gras until you have had a King Cake from Lilah’s. Time and time again their customers say how much they enjoy their moist and delicious King Cakes.  Voted the Best King Cake in Shreveport-Bossier, Lilah's King Cakes will delight your taste buds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments