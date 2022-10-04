TEXARKANA, Texas - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, so celebrate appropriately. KTBS 3's Chloe Abbott is doing just that by check out Tacos 4 Life at 3005 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
At Tacos 4 Life, you have the unique and exciting opportunity to help end childhood hunger around the world. The strategy is simple -- for every taco, bowl, salad, quesadilla, or nachos purchased $0.24 is donated to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC).
FMSC has developed a scientifically formulated MannaPack Rice Meal that provides children with the nutrients they need to grow strong and healthy. MannaPacks are made up of rice, vitamins, soy and veggies and are sent to over 70 countries where they are distributed through schools, orphanages and CarePoints.
Together we can change the world, one bite at a time!