SHREVEPORT, La. - As part of Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week, Rick Rowe visits Orlandeaux's Café at its new location -- the Old Smith's Cross Lake Inn.
Orlandeaux's is recognized as the continued legacy of the oldest continuously operating African-American family-owned restaurant in the United States. It first opened in 1921 as the Freeman & Harris Café. It later became the Pete Harris Café, then Brother’s Seafood, and now Orlandeaux’s Café.
You haven't tasted LOUISIANA 'til you've been to Orlandeaux's Café!