BOSSIER CITY, La. - Red River Brewpub has been a staple of great food, fun times, and award-winning beer in the Northwest Louisiana region since 2012. We have called Shreveport-Bossier City home in that time and set ourselves apart as the destination for a little “laissez les bon temps roulez”.
The brewhouse blazed a path into craft beer history when we released our flagship Louisiana Wheat Rye Ale, Hay Ryed; a beer that celebrates the rich music history in our town. If you're in Shreveport - Bossier City, stop by and try a pint, or a flight paired with great local food!
Our new location in Bossier City’s East Bank Cultural District is an homage to the area. An iteration of our previous establishment, Red River Brewpub @ the Garage is continuing the tradition of celebrating rich Louisiana history in our beer. The grub plays tribute to the history of the building we now occupy; an old 1950’s Studebaker/Packard maintenance garage.
Our restaurant is sure to please all audiences as we harken back to a bygone era, 1950’s burger bar and beer floats abound! As always, we strive to be the 'go to' family friendly destination for our neighbors and the people visiting Shreveport-Bossier City. Red River Brewpub @ the Garage is more than brewery, it's a Louisiana original. Come get Greased at the Garage.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked out Red River Brewpub this week's Tasty Tuesday report.