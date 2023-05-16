MENA, Ark. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed north for this week's Tasty Tuesday segment. He visited the Skyline Café in Mena, Arkansas.
The restaurant at 618 Mena St. has been feeding the masses for more than a century. It has also been a hub for regulars to meet, have some coffee or a meal and catch up on matters large and small.
By the way, our KTBS 3 Community Caravan is in Mena this week. We'll be having lunch Thursday, May 18, at The Ouachitas. That's at 821 Mena St. in Mena. We hope you'll join us.
This caravan is sponsored by Mena Advertising & Promotion Commission.