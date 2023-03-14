SHREVEPORT, La. - Holy Cross women have from the beginning been active in caring for the church and the community. Perhaps the oldest traditions at Holy Cross are those of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW). Soup Days and the Fall Festival provide funds for the ministries in the communities of Bossier City and Shreveport. People from all around look forward to Soup Days on the Wednesdays of Advent and Lent. The warm fellowship in our Undercroft has become the venue for reunions between those who come for lunch and the people of Holy Cross.