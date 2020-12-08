SHREVEPORT, La. - What was the only company Elvis Pressley ever did a commercial for? It was Shreveport based Southern Maid Donuts. Elvis wasn't the only star to sing its praises Minnie Pearl, Johnny Horton and Johnny Cash all fell in love with Southern Maid.
Southern Maid was founded back during the Great Depression in 1937. Today, there are over 100 locations.
Rick Rowe visited the East 70th location, in Shreveport, to see if he could get his hands on those pipping hot donuts and how much has changed in the past 83 years.