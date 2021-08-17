SHREVEPORT, La. - It's time for another edition of Tasty Tuesday and this week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe went in search of some tasty seafood.
He found Swamp Daddy's in Haughton.
Check 'em out at 6392-6402 LA-157 or give them a call at (318) 390-6776.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's time for another edition of Tasty Tuesday and this week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe went in search of some tasty seafood.
He found Swamp Daddy's in Haughton.
Check 'em out at 6392-6402 LA-157 or give them a call at (318) 390-6776.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.