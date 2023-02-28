BOSSIER CITY, La. - Red River Brewpub is the first local brewery since prohibition and one of Shreveport-Bossier's most sought after venues. Established in 2012, and originally known as Red River Brewing Company, Red River Brewpub blazed a path into craft beer history when it released the flagship Louisiana Wheat Rye Ale, Hay Ryed; a beer that celebrates the rich music history in our town.
If you're in Shreveport - Bossier City, stop by and try a pint, or flight paired with great local food!
Red River Brewpub is at 310 Mansfield St. in Bossier City.