SHREVEPORT, La. - This is one library where you don't have to worry about keeping your voice down. The Library on Fern is perfect when you're looking to go to a restaurant and bar. It's also Rick Rowe's pick for his Tasty Tuesday segment this week.
Friends and family are always welcome to hang out, catch up and enjoy delicious drinks and bites. Try the lunch special - the brisket burger - and send your taste buds on an adventure.
The Library on Fern has everything you could ask for, including soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers. Also, enjoy a wide variety of drinks and dessert beverages. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner Wednesday through Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Library on Fern is located at 8660 Fern Avenue in Shreveport.