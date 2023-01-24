STONEWALL, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission.

Now that Mardi Gras season is here, he's in search of the best king cake in the ArkLaTex.

This morning, he checked out The Queen of Sweets in Stonewall.

Report a typo on this article
3
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments