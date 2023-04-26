JEFFERSON, Texas - The Historic Jefferson Pilgrimage is coming up May 4-7.
The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club proudly presents the annual Pilgrimage and historical home and garden tours the first weekend of May each year. Four of Jefferson's finest homes and featured gardens will open for tour by docents dressed in period dress.
Visitors to Jefferson can also enjoy Civil War reenactments, a craft fair, an heirloom plant sale, and a quilt show. The weekend would not be complete without enjoying a performance of the Diamond Bessie Murder Trial play.
We get a preview in this week's ArkLaTex Made with Rick Rowe.