JEFFERSON, Texas - If you're looking to take a trip back in time, literally, head over to Jefferson, Texas and pay a visit to the Museum of Measurement and Time.
The museum has been in operation since 2010 and features approximately 550 American clocks, early surveying equipment (Solar instruments, measuring tools, drafting tools & Calculating Devices), 1500 sets of salt & pepper sets, a meeting room, and a research library.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's ArkLaTex Made segment.