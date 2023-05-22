Dr. James Gillespie

Dr. James Gillespie

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the end of an era at Shreveport's First Baptist Church School.

James Gillespie is stepping down as head of the school after 51 years.

KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has more on this man's amazing life, career, and dedication to the Lord. 

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments