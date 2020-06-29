CLAIBORNE PARISH, La - 550 beautiful American flags, placed upon a rolling hill. The Gladney family farm has been around for over 100 years, and what began during a family reunion, became a 4th of July tradition. Today, Rick visits the Abshire family and Gladney Farm
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Rick's Picks
Video & Slideshows
Most Popular
Articles
- Man takes swim in Bass Pro Shops' fish tank, police investigate
- Video of gun incident on Fant Parkway sparks debate
- Bridge inspection turns up unlikely find in Bossier Parish
- Sheriff identifies man accused in Springhill man's shooting death
- It's here
- Several injured after shooting in Atlanta, Texas
- Former Webster Parish fire chief indicted, arrested
- 2 WPSO corrections officers arrested, fired
- Shreveport businesses temporarily close due to COVID-19 exposure
- Ark. woman finds largest diamond of 2020 at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.