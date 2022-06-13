MONROE, La. - We headed east for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Rick visited the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum in Monroe where it is an exciting time as they gear up for a big airshow this weekend.
The Red, White and Blue Airshow will be hosted by the Chennault Aviation and Military History Museum and the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.
The June 17 and June 18 event is a fundraiser for the Chennault museum—the first in Monroe in more than five decades, featuring a wide variety of aircraft and other military marvels.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on the first day with a “Twilight Show” set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission.
Gates open at 9 a.m. the next day with $20 admission for adults, $10 for youths ages 4-12 and military personnel and $100 for VIP admission.
The show is free for youths three and under.