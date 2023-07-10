Claiborne Parish, La. - Lake Claiborne State Park has everything you need to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked out the cabins that are available for rent in this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. It's definitely a place you'll want to visit.
By the way, our KTBS 3 Community Caravan is in Claiborne Parish this week. We'll be having lunch Thursday, July 13, at noon, at Carter's Corner in Athens. That's located at 6388 Highway 518. We hope you'll join us.
This month's caravan is sponsored by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.