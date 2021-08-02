CARTHAGE, Texas - Sculptor Bob Harness had a vision that has turned into a reality - a 14 foot statue of Jesus depicting the words to the poem "Footprints in the Sand".
It's in a park on the south west loop in Carthage, approximately 1/4 mile south of Hwy 315 at 1320 Dixie Lake Road. Visit day or night, the park is always open to visitors and is well lit at night.
For this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment, Rick shows us why it's time to take a trip to Carthage, Texas.
Click here to learn more about the monument and the Footprints in the Sand Foundation.