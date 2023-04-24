SHREVEPORT, La. - May 2 is the day set aside for Give For Good. It's North Louisiana's largest day of giving.
Established in 2014 by Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Give For Good has raised over $16 million for our community.
RELATED CONTENT: 10th Annual Give for Good just days away
The event empowers the entire community to get involved in causes they care about while building awareness and support for hardworking local nonprofits.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe profiles a few of those nonprofits for this morning's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?