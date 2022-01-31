SHREVEPORT, La. - Hill Country Village is Shreveport's favorite unique country setting for wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners and other special occasions.
Family reunions, company parties and weddings come to life in this rustic and charming location. Full service dinners, buffets and cocktails are available.
That's why it was a perfect destination to our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
Hill Country Entertainment - 12475 Ellerbe Road - Shreveport, LA 71115
Call Stephanie Anthony for Event Planning - 318-670-7662 or 318-918-9604