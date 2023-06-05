MINDEN, La. - The popularity of kayaking and canoeing has been growing over the past few years. One place that's seeing an increasing number of those wanting to paddle along area bayous is Bayou Dorcheat in Webster Parish. In recent years, Bayou Dorcheat has emerged as a top-tier paddling destination.
