HOMER, La. - It's Monday and time to ask the question Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?
Well, he headed west to Tyler, Texas for a visit to Kiepersol Vineyard & Winery.
Sixty-three acres of vineyards produce estate-grown red and white wines that capture Old World style alongside Texas pride. Hand planted in 1998 and 1999, the vineyards are the passion of the de Wet family of Tyler. With sixteen varieties planted, the vineyards at Kiepersol grow in acclaim and taste.
But there's more. Kiepersol also offers an outstanding restaurant and B&B.