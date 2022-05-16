WEST MONROE, La. - Landry Vineyards was established in 1999 in Folsom, Louisiana by Jeff, Libby, and their four sons: Ethan, Kohen, Noah, and Micah along with the loving labor of family and friends. The first grape vines planted were two acres of a French-American hybrid wine grape, Blanc Du Bois. Landry Vineyards was licensed as a Louisiana Native Winery in 2002. Soon after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the Landry’s used the storm opportunity to relocate to north Louisiana where soil, hills and climate are more suitable to growing wine grapes. They now reside in the beautiful hill country of West Monroe, Louisiana on a 50-acre site including a new winery, vineyards, beautiful tasting room, cottages, and camper sites.
Landry Vineyards is committed to growing wine grapes that are suitable to North Louisiana growing conditions with approximately 16 acres of wine grapes in production producing 50-70 tons per year. Wine grape varieties grown at Landry Vineyards include Blanc Du Bois, Lenoir/Black Spanish and Crimson Cabernet. Landry Vineyards has 24 different wines to choose from including Dry Whites and Reds, Semi-Sweet White and Reds and Port wines. Landry Vineyards also purchases premium wine grapes from California to produce premium hand-crafted barrel aged wines. Landry Vineyards produces more than 200,000 bottles of wine annually.
Owners, Jeff and Libby Landry, remain grateful to many supporters throughout Louisiana and beyond, for more than 20 years of success through many adversities, all by the Grace of God!