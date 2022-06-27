LONGVIEW, Texas - If you're looking for some real East Texas culture, just head to Longview. Whether you live in there or just planning to visit, there are activities to delight every member of your party.
From museums and live theatre, to craft beer and artisan coffee, to art festivals and live music, the Arts!Longview Cultural District has it all.
We headed to Longview for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
It's an easy trip, a one tank (or less) getaway that you won't regret taking.