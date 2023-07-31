SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Grandstand serves as the newest center for music in the Shreveport area inside the historic landmark building of the Woman's Department Club.
The building was erected at the corner of Line Avenue & Margaret Place in the Highland/Stoner area just south of downtown. Originally built as the clubhouse for the Woman's Department Club, the house known as the "Lady on Line" was born of the successful suffrage movement. Prominent ladies in the community dedicated their time and effort to create a club focused on growing educational and equality opportunities for women in the area.
The Louisiana Grandstand theater holds boasting rights alongside the more famous Strand Theater in downtown as the two oldest theaters in current day Shreveport/Bossier. Today, the theater sits in almost pristine condition with an excellent space for an elevated - but intimate - musical and performance experience.