MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901 Harrison County Courthouse which has been described as one of the most famous and admired buildings in Texas. The courthouse sits at the center of the square in downtown, is listed on the National Historic Register and is home to the Harrison County Courthouse Museum.
The square is the gathering place for many annual events including the quirky Fire Ant Festival, famous Wonderland of Lights Festival, Market on the Square, Taco Fest and more. Downtown Marshall is home to many locally owned restaurants, coffee shops, specialty shops, antique stores and boutiques all with friendly faces ready to serve you.
As part of this week's caravan, we'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Aug.4, at Texas Tea Room 2. That's at 211 N. Wellington Street in Marshall. We hope you'll join us.