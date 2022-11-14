NATCHITOCHES, La. - The holiday season is here and so is our annual KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in Natchitoches leading up to Christmas.
We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening in the City of Lights during the holidays.
In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment, we look at the history of Christmas in Natchitoches.
By the way, our caravan lunch will be Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon at Mama's Oyster House. That's at 608 Front Street in Natchitoches.
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, Mama's Oyster House, and the Natchitoches Historic Foundation.