DE BERRY, Texas - If you love strawberries, no doubt you love this time of year. If you haven't already, you might want to visit Panola Orchard & Gardens. Rick Rowe paid them a visit Monday morning for his Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?
This place is nestled in the rolling hills of East Texas. It's a large, family owned and operated farm in De Berry, Texas in Panola County, just a couple of miles off U.S. Highway 79.
They proudly offer you excellent quality, delicious strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, peaches, plums, and a variety of vegetables. You can even pick your own fruits and veggies if you want to.
Panola Orchard & Gardens in at 1413 FM 1186 in De Berry, Texas. Give them a call at (903) 766-2440.