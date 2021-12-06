RUSTON, La. - As we lead up this this month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe pays a visit to the Ruston Sports Complex. It's the premier sports facility in the southern region, sitting on a sprawling 185-acre site in North Louisiana.
The Ruston Sports Complex provides quality recreation and sports opportunities for those who call Ruston home, as well as visitors. This family-oriented sports destination is equipped with cutting-edge baseball, softball, tennis, football, and soccer amenities, along with educational, walking & biking trails, all-encompassing playgrounds, stocked pond, and much more.
We'll be rolling into Ruston for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan on Thursday, Dec. 9. Lunch will be served at noon at Dawg House Sports Grill. That's at 102 N. Homer Street.
This month's Community Caravan is sponsored by Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.