SPRINGHILL, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is exploring Webster Parish this week ahead of Thursday's Community Caravan. On Monday, he visited Springhill Medical Center where they treat you like family.
There are people in your life you can count on to help you stay well or feel better when you’re not, like family, friends and the caring professionals at Springhill Medical Center and clinics. You can be assured that the dedicated team of nurses, technicians and providers are committed to providing advanced personalized care, always taking the time to listen. With specialized services at the hospital and dedicated professionals at the Doctors Clinic, North Webster Medical Clinic, and the Bradley Medical Clinic, exceptional care is close to you.