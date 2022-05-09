TEXARKANA, Ark. - The next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is the Texarkana Regional Airport.
On Monday, Rick Rowe featured the facility for his Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. The airport is spreading its wings and adding more destinations.
As part of the caravan this week, lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, May 12, at Naaman's Championship BBQ in Texarkana, Tx. That's at 5200 N. State Line. We hope you'll join us and let us know what makes the community such a great place.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Texarkana Regional Airport and Naaman's Championship BBQ.