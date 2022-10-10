TEXARKANA, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Texarkana on Thursday, Oct. 13, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
By the way, we'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.