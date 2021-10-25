SHREVEPORT, La. - This morning's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe takes us to Woody's Home For Veterans.
The mission of the home is to provide a stable home environment for homeless veterans in need of ongoing psychiatric care.
In addition to a home and safe haven where veterans can interact with their fellow servicemen, Woody's Home For Veterans provides medication assistance, transportation, meals, supportive care, and any additional care they are rightfully owed for the sacrifices they made in the name of freedom.